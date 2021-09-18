AGF Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Performance Food Group worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.