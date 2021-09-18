Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $173.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.86. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.62.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

