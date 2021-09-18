AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

AGFS stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 97,647 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

