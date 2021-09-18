AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Up 1%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.97. 163,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,350,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company has a market cap of $97.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 12,941.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%.

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,489.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter worth $345,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 28.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,993,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter worth $299,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

