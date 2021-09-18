Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $261.83 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

