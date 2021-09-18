Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.47

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and traded as high as $40.50. Air T shares last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 32,483 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Air T alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $88,376.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $68,486.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,725.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $482,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Air T by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.