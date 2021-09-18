Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

