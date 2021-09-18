Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $26.00.
About Airports of Thailand Public
