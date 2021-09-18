Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Get Albany International alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Albany International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Albany International by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Albany International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.67. 352,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,668. Albany International has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million. Research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.