Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $49.94.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.45.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,485,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.