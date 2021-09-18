Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $49.94.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.45.
AA stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,485,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the period.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
