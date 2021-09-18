Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,741 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alector during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alector alerts:

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,861,741.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $115,523.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,365 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,791 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.