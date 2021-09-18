Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of AQN traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$19.53. 4,619,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,785. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$18.21 and a 1-year high of C$22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

