ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,154,000 after purchasing an additional 364,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,386,000 after purchasing an additional 59,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 54,686 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth about $51,557,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 545,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,146,000 after buying an additional 288,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

