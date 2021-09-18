Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Insider Neeta Patel Buys 160 Shares

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) insider Neeta Patel acquired 160 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £494.40 ($645.94).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Neeta Patel purchased 164 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £495.28 ($647.09).

Shares of ATT opened at GBX 310.50 ($4.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 300.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,085.77. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 227 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 386 ($5.04).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.