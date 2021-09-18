Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG traded down $58.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,829.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,814. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,778.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,478.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

