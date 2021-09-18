Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,069,400 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the August 15th total of 2,606,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.3 days.

Shares of ALSSF stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Alsea has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alsea from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

