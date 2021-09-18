Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $52.93.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

