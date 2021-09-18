Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,500.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

