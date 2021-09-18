AMATEN (AMA) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. AMATEN has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $430.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 50.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00130647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About AMATEN

AMA is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

