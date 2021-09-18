Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $25.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,462.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,614,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,853. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,445.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,338.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

