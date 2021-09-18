Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Up 81.4% in August

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambow Education by 179.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 202,586 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ambow Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambow Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambow Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ambow Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,060. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ambow Education has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.43.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 14.44%.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

