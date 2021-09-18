Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $70.01, but opened at $65.00. Ameresco shares last traded at $66.04, with a volume of 157 shares.

Specifically, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

