American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,065 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 65.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $1,899,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WRLD. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

WRLD stock opened at $196.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.88 and its 200 day moving average is $159.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,062 shares of company stock worth $4,645,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

