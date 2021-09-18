American Century Companies Inc. Has $977,000 Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Materion worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Materion by 572.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Materion by 3,237.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Materion in the first quarter worth $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Materion by 32.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.79. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

