American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 176.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

