American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,352 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $1,666,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Himension Fund boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Himension Fund now owns 766,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 517,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.81 and a beta of 1.82. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. reduced their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

