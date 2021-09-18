American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AEPT stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. American Energy Partners has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.81.
About American Energy Partners
