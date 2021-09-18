American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AEPT stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. American Energy Partners has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.81.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

