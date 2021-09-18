American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Short Interest Down 40.5% in August

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Shares of AFINP stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $27.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

