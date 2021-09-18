American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.