American National Insurance Co. Acquires New Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Saybrook Capital NC raised its stake in Nestlé by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 59,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $43,758,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $122.66 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $128.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $345.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

