American National Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,791 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 64.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 104,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 14.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,461,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,613,000 after acquiring an additional 301,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.72 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

