American National Insurance Co. Makes New Investment in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCP. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in DCP Midstream by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 508,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in DCP Midstream by 71,168.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 106,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 106,753 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,245,000 after purchasing an additional 694,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 101.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

