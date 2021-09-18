American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to announce $24.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.10 million and the lowest is $24.70 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $21.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $109.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $132.25 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $138.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Superconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $385.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.09.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 12.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 26.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

