American Tower Co. (REIT) (AMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.31 on October 15th

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 1.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

American Tower has raised its dividend payment by 72.9% over the last three years.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE AMT opened at $293.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.59. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Truist upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Tower stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of American Tower worth $1,154,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.