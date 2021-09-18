Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $31,000 in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth $73,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1,899.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

STIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,488,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $37,854.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,273.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,047 shares of company stock worth $808,718 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $6.44 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $169.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.56.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.