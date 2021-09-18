Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $34,000 in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTX. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,499,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

In other Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics news, major shareholder George P. Denny III sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,749.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BTX opened at $11.95 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

