Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Romeo Power by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 25.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMO opened at $5.08 on Friday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $681.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on RMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

