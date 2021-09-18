Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth $64,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of INNV opened at $14.00 on Friday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

