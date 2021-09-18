Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YELL opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.18.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YELL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

