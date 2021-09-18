Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $867,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIC stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIC. TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $125,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

