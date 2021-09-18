Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,255,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the first quarter worth $1,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 74.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 49.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Identiv alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVE. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

INVE stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $418.82 million, a PE ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.