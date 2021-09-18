AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.6% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $809,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $58.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,829.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,814. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,778.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,478.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

