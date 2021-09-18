AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 7,138 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $115,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

NYSE CAT traded down $3.85 on Friday, reaching $199.75. 6,355,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $142.73 and a one year high of $246.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

