Amit Sinha Sells 14,066 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total transaction of $3,793,881.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total transaction of $1,646,820.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,770.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total transaction of $1,543,570.00.

Zscaler stock opened at $275.66 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Cowen boosted their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

