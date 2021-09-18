Amon (AMN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,851.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Amon has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Amon coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $8,851.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00134434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013291 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00046605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.68 or 0.00754469 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

