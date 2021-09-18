Ampleforth Governance Token Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $14.45 or 0.00030629 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $121.71 million and approximately $14.69 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00180216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00118075 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.72 or 0.07141919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,087.52 or 0.99828764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.20 or 0.00823003 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 8,424,724 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

