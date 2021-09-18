Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBUY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $298,000.

NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $114.91 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $141.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.34.

