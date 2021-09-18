Analysts Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 451,948 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 166.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 232,528 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGRX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 698,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,083. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.95. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.