Analysts Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 451,948 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 166.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 232,528 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGRX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 698,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,083. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.95. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

