Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to report sales of $142.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.26 million. Banner posted sales of $149.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $573.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $567.50 million to $580.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $563.65 million, with estimates ranging from $554.26 million to $578.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANR. DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

BANR traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $52.50. 771,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,688. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Banner has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $60.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 48.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the second quarter worth $15,520,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth about $11,393,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth about $6,893,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

