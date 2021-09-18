Analysts Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). BigCommerce posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

BIGC traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,440,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,301. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.44.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,735,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,483 shares of company stock valued at $45,649,058. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.