Analysts Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Clarus reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,358.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 285,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.77 million, a PE ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. Clarus has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

